Germany's oil supply is secure amid Druzhba leak - economy ministry

Germany's oil supply is secure and the Schwedt and Leuna refineries are still receiving oil via the Druzhba pipeline Freundschaft 1 via Poland, said a German economy ministry spokesperson on Wednesday.

The spokesperson added that the ministry was watching the situation closely and both refineries had been increasing their on-site stocks in recent weeks as a precautionary measure.

Poland said on Wednesday a leak found in one of the Druzhba pipelines bringing oil from Russia was most likely caused by an accident.

