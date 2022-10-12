Germany's oil supply is secure amid Druzhba leak - economy ministry
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-10-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 15:48 IST
Germany's oil supply is secure and the Schwedt and Leuna refineries are still receiving oil via the Druzhba pipeline Freundschaft 1 via Poland, said a German economy ministry spokesperson on Wednesday.
The spokesperson added that the ministry was watching the situation closely and both refineries had been increasing their on-site stocks in recent weeks as a precautionary measure.
Poland said on Wednesday a leak found in one of the Druzhba pipelines bringing oil from Russia was most likely caused by an accident.
