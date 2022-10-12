Left Menu

German Schwedt refinery: oil deliveries from Druzhba pipeline reduced

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-10-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 16:10 IST
German Schwedt refinery: oil deliveries from Druzhba pipeline reduced
  • Germany

Germany's PCK Refinery in Schwedt said on Wednesday it was still receiving oil deliveries from the Druzhba pipeline but at reduced capacity.

It was unclear for how long deliveries would be reduced and it would consider adjusting its operations, the refinery said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

