Left Menu

Putin says Russia is not to blame for sky-high energy prices in Europe

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 16:46 IST
Putin says Russia is not to blame for sky-high energy prices in Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had nothing to do with the sky-high energy prices that Europeans are facing this winter and blamed the West for stoking a global energy crisis.

In a speech at an energy forum in Russia, Putin said it was developing countries that would pay the highest price in terms of rising energy costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022