Putin says Russia is not to blame for sky-high energy prices in Europe
Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 16:46 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had nothing to do with the sky-high energy prices that Europeans are facing this winter and blamed the West for stoking a global energy crisis.
In a speech at an energy forum in Russia, Putin said it was developing countries that would pay the highest price in terms of rising energy costs.
