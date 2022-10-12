Left Menu

Putin says Russia will hold oil exports and production at current levels until 2025

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 16:47 IST
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia plans to hold oil production and exports at current levels until 2025, saying Moscow would not cede its world-leading position in the global energy market despite Western sanctions.

Putin also hailed the OPEC+ group, which last week announced it would slash production in a bid to keep oil prices high, and said Russia intends to carry on working with the Saudi Arabia-led OPEC group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

