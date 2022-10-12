Putin: Renewable energy should not be politicized
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-10-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 16:50 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the issue of renewable energy should not be "politicised" and accused the European Union of underinvesting in oil and gas.
In a speech at an energy forum in Russia, Putin said Russia had nothing to do with higher energy prices in Europe and accused the EU of promoting green energy to the detriment of oil and gas development.
