Dutch prosecutors to pursue pollution case against gas company NAM
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 12-10-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 17:00 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
Dutch prosecutors said on Wednesday they will pursue a pollution case against NAM, a joint venture of Shell and ExxonMobil that operates gas fields in the Netherlands.
The prosecutors "(suspect) NAM of injecting waste streams from natural gas extraction into the deep subsurface without a permit", a statement from their office said.
