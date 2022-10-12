Germany: Rostock pipeline still delivering oil, supply guaranteed

A pipeline via Rostock continues to deliver oil to Germany, an Economy Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding that Berlin was hoping for information from Poland soon on the exact cause of damage to the Druzhba pipeline and how it can be fixed.

"Security of supply is guaranteed," the spokesperson told a regular government news conference in Berlin, adding that initial reports from the Polish authorities were that the damage to the Druzhba pipeline was unintentional and not sabotage.

