Gazprom's Miller says Germany's gas storage only enough for 2-2.5 months

Alexei Miller, the head of Russia's state-controlled gas giant Gazprom, said on Wednesday that gas in Germany's underground storage will be enough for between 2 and 2.5 months.

Speaking at the Russia Energy Week conference in Moscow, Miller warned Europe of the consequences of renouncing Russian gas, saying that there was "no guarantee" that Europe would survive winter based on its current gas storage capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)