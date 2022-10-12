Gazprom's Miller says Germany's gas storage only enough for 2-2.5 months
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-10-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 17:24 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Alexei Miller, the head of Russia's state-controlled gas giant Gazprom, said on Wednesday that gas in Germany's underground storage will be enough for between 2 and 2.5 months.
Speaking at the Russia Energy Week conference in Moscow, Miller warned Europe of the consequences of renouncing Russian gas, saying that there was "no guarantee" that Europe would survive winter based on its current gas storage capacity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Europe's STOXX 600 opens higher after three-day selloff; Nexi shines
ANALYSIS-Central Europe's policymakers try to call time on rate hikes
WRAPUP 1-Mystery gas leaks hit major Russian undersea gas pipelines to Europe
63 moons to provide next-gen tech to Italian firm; eyes pan-European markets
WRAPUP 3-Europe suspects sabotage as mystery gas leaks hit Russian pipelines