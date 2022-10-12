Left Menu

Gazprom's Miller says Germany's gas storage only enough for 2-2.5 months

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-10-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 17:24 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Alexei Miller, the head of Russia's state-controlled gas giant Gazprom, said on Wednesday that gas in Germany's underground storage will be enough for between 2 and 2.5 months.

Speaking at the Russia Energy Week conference in Moscow, Miller warned Europe of the consequences of renouncing Russian gas, saying that there was "no guarantee" that Europe would survive winter based on its current gas storage capacity.

