Left Menu

Cameroon, Nigeria request to join Ivory-Ghana cocoa initiative

Cameroon and Nigeria requested to join the Cote d'Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative (CIGCI), a joint body spearheading the interests of the two countries in the cocoa trade, the head of the initiative Alex Assanvo said on Wednesday. The initiative was set up after a 2018 declaration by Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's first and second cocoa producers, on willingness to define a common sustainable cocoa strategy that would raise prices paid to farmers.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 17:26 IST
Cameroon, Nigeria request to join Ivory-Ghana cocoa initiative
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Cameroon and Nigeria requested to join the Cote d'Ivoire-Ghana Cocoa Initiative (CIGCI), a joint body spearheading the interests of the two countries in the cocoa trade, the head of the initiative Alex Assanvo said on Wednesday.

The initiative was set up after a 2018 declaration by Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's first and second cocoa producers, on willingness to define a common sustainable cocoa strategy that would raise prices paid to farmers. It was created with the view of including other African countries.

Representatives from Cameroon and Nigeria were invited to a CIGCI meeting in Abidjan to begin the process of joining the initiative, Assanvo told reporters after the meeting. "With Cameroon and Nigeria we are going to represent around 75% of global cocoa production," Yves Brahima Kone, chief executive of the Ivory Coast Cocoa and Coffee Council, said at the meeting.

"This will allow us to have more leeway in discussions with the industry on imposing a decent price for our cocoa farmers."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022