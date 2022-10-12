Left Menu

External power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant restored, IAEA chief says

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 12-10-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

The external power supply to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine has been restored after an outage that forced it to switch to diesel generators, U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.

"I've been informed by our team on site that external power to #Zaporizhzhya NPP is restored," Grossi said on Twitter. "#ZNPP's operator says this morning's outage was caused by shelling damage to a far off sub-station, highlighting how precarious the situation is."

