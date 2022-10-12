NC, PDP conspiring to mislead people over J-K voter list: BJP

The Election Commission's decision on the latest order for the registration of new voters has created a new controversy and has intensified the politics in Jammu and Kashmir. The Deputy Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir Avny Lavasa issued an order stating that those residing in the district for over a year would be eligible for voting. People's Democratic Party, National Conference and other non-BJP parties have called this decision a blow to the identity and culture of Jammu and Kashmir.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti slammed the central government and said that it has started work on the project to make Jammu and Kashmir its colony. "ECI's latest order for registration of new voters makes it clear that GOIs colonial settler project has been initiated in Jammu. They will bear the first blow to Dogra culture, identity, employment & business. BJPs attempts to create religious & regional divisions between Jammu & Kashmir must be thwarted because whether its a Kashmiri or a Dogra, safeguarding our identity & rights will be possible only if we put up a collective fight", Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

Meanwhile, BJP state President Ravindra Raina hit out at Congress and PDP saying that they have been conspiring against the constitutional value in Jammu and Kashmir. "This is not a new thing, this is the law of the country which came in 1950 and The People's Representation Act 1951 which has come into force in Jammu and Kashmir after the removal of Article 370", the BJP President added.

He further stated that the process which is going on for the voters in Kashmir is correct and according to the constitution. The Constitution of India says that any person who has lived in that place for a long time, his name has every right to be included in the voter list. According to the People's Representation Act 1951, any person can add his name to the place where he has been residing for a long time after removing his name from the electoral roll.

Earlier, due to Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the Representation of People Act was not applicable, which is why such a provision in the voter list was not implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, after the abolition of Article 370, the same law will be applicable in Kashmir as the country. (ANI)

