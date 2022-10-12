Left Menu

German economy will shrink, but by less than many expected - Economy Minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-10-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 18:21 IST
Robert Habeck Image Credit: Flickr
Germany's economy will fall into recession, shrinking 0.4% in 2023 compared to the 2.5% growth previously forecast, thanks to an economic war Russia's President Vladimir Putin was waging, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday.

Unveiling the government's latest economic forecasts, Habeck told a news conference that the contraction, though serious, was less than many experts had expected would be the result of a cut to Russian gas supplies, thanks to the measures Berlin had taken to protect the economy.

