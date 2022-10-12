Left Menu

Russia's Novak says leaks on Druzhba pipeline seemingly eliminated

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-10-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 18:31 IST
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday at the Russian Energy Week event that the leak on the Druzhba oil pipeline appeared to have been eliminated.

Novak also said that security measures at the TurkStream pipeline, which carries Russian gas to Turkey, had been "stepped up".

