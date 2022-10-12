Left Menu

Russia's Novak says Moscow will consider building additional TurkStream lines

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-10-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 18:38 IST
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday at the Russian Energy Week event that Moscow will consider the construction of additional lines on the TurkStream gas pipeline.

"This one of the options to be considered. The idea will be worked on," Novak said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

