Russia's Novak says Moscow will consider building additional TurkStream lines
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-10-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 18:38 IST
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday at the Russian Energy Week event that Moscow will consider the construction of additional lines on the TurkStream gas pipeline.
"This one of the options to be considered. The idea will be worked on," Novak said.
