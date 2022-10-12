German economy minister: 'concrete threat' to critical infrastructure
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-10-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 18:51 IST
Attacks on critical infrastructure are high on the German government's agenda after suspected sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday.
The pipeline leaks were "a deliberately inflicted event that is so strategic and so difficult to carry off that it could not have been a private actor", Habeck told reporters in Berlin.
Recent politically-motivated attacks on Deutsche Bahn railway infrastructure in Germany also showed a "concrete threat scenario", he added.
