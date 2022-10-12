Putin to meet Qatar's emir in Kazakhstan

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Kazakhstan, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"This will be the first face-to-face meeting after the outbreak of the pandemic, so it is very important," Ushakov said. "The last time we met with the Emir was in Dushanbe in 2019."

"In addition to politics and the trade and economic sphere, I would single out cooperation in the energy market, cooperation between Russia and Qatar within the framework of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum. This will also be discussed between our leaders," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)