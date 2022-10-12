U.S. President Joe Biden said he doubted whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would use a tactical nuclear weapon as Ukraine pleaded for a rapid increase in western military aid to defend against missile strikes on its cities. DIPLOMACY

* Ukraine's allies announced delivery of new air defences and recommitted to providing it robust, enduring military assistance at a meeting at NATO headquarters, saying Russian missile strikes two days ago only further united them. * Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Kazakhstan on Thursday, a meeting at which the Turks are likely to raise ideas for peace in Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

* The Kremlin scolded Western leaders for engaging in "provocative" nuclear rhetoric after a series of warnings from Russia, the United States and NATO on the dangers of escalating the Ukraine conflict into a nuclear war. CONFLICT

* At least seven people were killed and eight injured in a Russian strike on a crowded market in the town of Avdiivka, the governor of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region said. * Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had detained five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the explosion that damaged the Crimea Bridge last Saturday. Ukraine dismissed Russia's investigation into the blast as "nonsense".

* Russia hit about 30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in its missile attacks on Monday and Tuesday, Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko told CNN in an interview. * Prosecutors for International Mobile Justice teams are investigating as possible war crimes the ongoing Russian missile strikes in Kyiv and cities across Ukraine that have so far killed at least 26 people, an official told Reuters.

ECONOMY * Putin said Europe was to blame for its energy crisis with policies that starved the oil and gas industry of investment and said price caps would make it worse, as EU states tried to forge a deal on ways to contain soaring energy costs.

* Already blighted by Western sanctions, Russia's economy now faces a more self-inflicted blow, with Putin's military mobilisation drive threatening to undermine productivity, demand and recovery. QUOTES

* "My heart is always with the Ukrainian people, especially the residents of the places that have been hit by relentless bombings," - Pope Francis * "We express our daily regret that Western heads of state, in the United States and Europe, engage in nuclear rhetoric every day. We consider this a very harmful and provocative practice," - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. (Compiled by Simon Cameron-Moore; Editing by Michael Perry and Alex Richardson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)