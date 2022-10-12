More than 50 Western countries met on Wednesday to promise more weapons for Ukraine, especially air defences, after Russia launched its most intense missile strikes since the war began. DIPLOMACY

* Ukraine's allies announced delivery of new air defences and recommitted to providing it robust, enduring military assistance at a meeting at NATO headquarters, saying Russian missile strikes two days ago only further united them. * Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Kazakhstan on Thursday, a meeting at which the Turks are likely to raise ideas for peace in Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

* The Kremlin scolded Western leaders for engaging in "provocative" nuclear rhetoric after a series of warnings from Russia, the United States and NATO on the dangers of escalating the Ukraine conflict into a nuclear war. CONFLICT

* At least seven people were killed and eight injured in a Russian strike on a crowded market in the town of Avdiivka, the governor of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region said. * Russia's Federal Security Service said that it had detained five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the explosion that damaged the Crimea Bridge last Saturday. Ukraine dismissed Russia's investigation into the blast as "nonsense".

* Russia hit about 30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure in its missile attacks on Monday and Tuesday, Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko told CNN in an interview. * A safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Russian-controlled Ukraine is not possible until the front line is at least 100 km (60 miles) away, the Russian-installed leader of the region said on Wednesday.

* Prosecutors for International Mobile Justice teams are investigating as possible war crimes the ongoing Russian missile strikes in Kyiv and cities across Ukraine that have so far killed at least 26 people, an official told Reuters. ECONOMY

* Putin said Europe was to blame for its energy crisis with policies that starved the oil and gas industry of investment and said price caps would make it worse, as EU states tried to forge a deal on ways to contain soaring energy costs. * Already blighted by Western sanctions, Russia's economy now faces a more self-inflicted blow, with Putin's military mobilisation drive threatening to undermine productivity, demand and recovery.

* The United States is starting to see success with discussions of a Russian oil price cap, as Washington has heard countries are negotiating deals with Russia to buy oil far below the benchmark Brent crude price, a top U.S. Treasury official said Wednesday. QUOTES

* "It is not that they (Russian forces) are fighting the military, they are just driven by the desire to destroy, destroy, destroy us," said Yulia Datsenko, a 38-year-old paramedic, as she surveyed damage to her Kyiv apartment. (Compiled by Alex Richardson and Nick Macfie)

