EU countries want joint gas purchases by next summer, Czech minister says
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 12-10-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 21:15 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
European Union energy ministers found general agreement on Wednesday that countries should start jointly buying gas before next summer, and also agreed an alternative gas benchmark price was needed, Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Wednesday.
A meeting of the bloc's ministers in Prague helped overcome differences among EU member states, said Sikela, who hosted the meeting as the Czech Republic holds the rotating EU presidency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sikela
- Czech
- Prague
- Czech Republic
- Jozef
- European Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Czech to renew border checks amid new migrant wave
Soccer-England's Kirby and Kelly return to squad for U.S. and Czech friendlies
Soccer-Czech Republic relegated from Nations League A after Swiss loss
Thousands of Czechs protest government's handling of energy crisis
Czechs protest handling of energy crisis, membership of EU and NATO