EU countries want joint gas purchases by next summer, Czech minister says

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 12-10-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 21:15 IST
EU countries want joint gas purchases by next summer, Czech minister says
European Union energy ministers found general agreement on Wednesday that countries should start jointly buying gas before next summer, and also agreed an alternative gas benchmark price was needed, Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Wednesday.

A meeting of the bloc's ministers in Prague helped overcome differences among EU member states, said Sikela, who hosted the meeting as the Czech Republic holds the rotating EU presidency.

