EU countries want joint gas purchases by next summer, Czech minister says

European Union energy ministers found general agreement on Wednesday that countries should start jointly buying gas before next summer, and also agreed an alternative gas benchmark price was needed, Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Wednesday.

A meeting of the bloc's ministers in Prague helped overcome differences among EU member states, said Sikela, who hosted the meeting as the Czech Republic holds the rotating EU presidency.

