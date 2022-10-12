Amit Shah to inaugurate 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' in Ahmedabad tomorrow

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the "Gujarat Gaurav Yatra" in Ahmedabad on Thursday. At around 10:30 am, the Home Minister will visit Sant Shree Savaiyanath Samadhi Sthaan to pay obeisance in Zanzarka, Ahmedabad.

Thereafter, he will inaugurate the "Gujarat Gaurav Yatra" in Zanzarka. Later at around 1 pm, Shah will visit Unai Mata Temple to offer prayers in Unai, Navsari district and will launch the "Gujarat Gaurav Yatra" and "Adivasi Vikas Yatra" there.

Earlier in the day, JP Nadda flagged off the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' in Mehsana. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other BJP leaders were also present at the occasion. Addressing a public rally on the occasion, Nadda said, "BJP is a pro-active, pro-responsible government and pro-responsive government. He said the BJP government understands the plight of the people. What did Congress do for years? Pitted brothers against each other, areas against each other and did not supply water where it was needed. Jo vikas ki yatra chalani thi usko atkaya, bhatkaya, latkaya. Now they themselves are stuck..."

"Gaurav yatra is not just for Gujarat alone, it is a yatra to establish pride of entire India. It's a matter of fortune that Gujarat is the 'gangotri' of 'Gaurav Yatra' to re-establish the nation on the global map, to make it self-reliant, developed." BJP has geared up for the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting at Jamkandorna in Rajkot district. He also held a roadshow after the rally. "Being in Jamkandorana is always special," tweeted PM Modi.

multiple projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore at Amod, Bharuch. He laid the foundation stone of the Bulk Drug Park at Jambusar, Deep Sea Pipeline Project at Dahej, Phase 1 of Ankleshwar Airport and the development of Multilevel Industrial Sheds at Ankleshwar and Panoli.

The Prime Minister also dedicated several projects which will give a boost to the chemicals sector in Gujarat including GACL Plant, Bharuch Underground Drainage and IOCL Dahej Koyali Pipeline. (ANI)

