EU undecided on whether to propose gas price cap for electricity next week

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-10-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 21:36 IST
The European Commission has not yet decided if it will include a price cap on gas used in power generation in a package of energy measures it will propose next week, the bloc's energy policy chief said.

"We will see over the weekend how we can proceed with capping the gas for power generation - if this is at that stage that we can say that there is a broad majority of member states supporting this measure," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson told a news conference after a meeting of EU energy ministers in Prague.

