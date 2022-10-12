Left Menu

Countries ask EU to speed up work on joint gas purchases, Czech minister says

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 12-10-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 21:46 IST
  • Czech Republic

European Union energy ministers want work on joint purchases of gas to be ready for next winter, Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Wednesday.

"We want to speed up the joint purchases, and to use the purchasing power of the whole... EU economy in order to get security in supplies for the next winter, which might be even more critical than this one," said Sikela, after a meeting of EU ministers in Prague.

"So the Commission was asked to speed up the works," he said.

