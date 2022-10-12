Left Menu

Polish PM: To early to say if Druzhba pipeline leak was accident or sabotage

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 12-10-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 22:16 IST
Polish PM: To early to say if Druzhba pipeline leak was accident or sabotage
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@MorawieckiM)
  • Country:
  • Poland

It is too early to say whether a leak in the Polish section of the Druzhba oil pipeline from Russia was accidental damage or was caused by sabotage, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

"...Many steps point straight to the Kremlin, but we want to be very responsible and only then confirm our assumptions," he told Polish state-owned radio broadcaster PR3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global
4
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022