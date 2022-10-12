Polish PM: To early to say if Druzhba pipeline leak was accident or sabotage
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 12-10-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 22:16 IST
It is too early to say whether a leak in the Polish section of the Druzhba oil pipeline from Russia was accidental damage or was caused by sabotage, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.
"...Many steps point straight to the Kremlin, but we want to be very responsible and only then confirm our assumptions," he told Polish state-owned radio broadcaster PR3.
