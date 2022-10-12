Missiles target Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan -sources

Several missiles were fired at the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan region on Wednesday, a security source and a local Kurdish source told Reuters.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported, and it was not immediately clear if the field operations were affected.

The Pearl Consortium, United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas and its affiliate, Crescent Petroleum, have the rights to exploit Khor Mor and Chemchemal, two of the biggest gas fields in Iraq.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)