Shimla: Election department conducts training programme for political parties

Election Department on Wednesday, organised a thorough training programme in Shimla, for the representatives of political parties, especially the IT, Media and legal wings, on the issues of legal processes and provisions related to nominations, Model Code of Conduct (MCC) Apart from MCC, the training programme was also conducted regarding the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), implications and usage of Information and Communication Technology in the electoral process.

Presiding over the training programme, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said that the foremost priority of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Election Department was to make aware and educate every stakeholder in the election process so that smooth conduct of elections could be ensured. CEO said, "All the political parties and candidates should avoid activities which may amount to offences under the election laws."

"The main purpose of this training programme was to provide clarification on the various aspects of the election process to the political parties and to aware the stakeholders of various mechanisms, web applications and web portals developed by the ECI," he added. The CEO also handed over the pen drives containing soft copies of updated electoral rolls 2022 to the representatives of political parties.

The representatives of the Indian National Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Bahujan Samaj Party attended the training. Earlier, Additional CEO Dalip Negi welcomed the participants and briefed them about the various aspects of the training programme.

Detailed presentations were given on the use of various applications like Suvidha, Know Your Candidate (KYC) App, and C-Vigil App. Additional CEO Neelam Dulta and other senior officers of the Election Department were also present on the occasion among others. (ANI)

