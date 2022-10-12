Left Menu

Woman shot dead in clash between UP Police, people of Uttarakhand's Bharatpur village; five cops injured

People protested after a woman was shot dead in a clash that broke out between Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad Police and the people of Bharatpur village in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-10-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 23:23 IST
Woman shot dead in clash between UP Police, people of Uttarakhand's Bharatpur village; five cops injured
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

People protested after a woman was shot dead in a clash that broke out between Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad Police and the people of Bharatpur village in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. Five Uttar Pradesh police personnel were injured in the clash and they are undergoing treatment.

According to Uttarakhand Police, the Moradabad Police had gone to Udham Singh Nagar to arrest a criminal carrying reward of Rs 50,000. The Moradabad Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Shalabh Mathur, said that the criminal escaped from Bharatpur village and when the police team reached, they were taken hostage.

"The accused is a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000. He escaped from there (Bharatpur village). When our police team reached, they were taken hostage and their weapons were snatched," he said. "Our five police personnel got injured and they are undergoing treatment. Uttarkhand police confirmed that a woman has died in this incident," he added.

Uttarakhand Police said they will take fair and legal action in this matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovic would be welcome - Tiley; Soccer-Hay quits as New Zealand coach after World Cup miss and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022