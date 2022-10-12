Left Menu

Loans from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50 lakh will be given under Sant Ravidas Swarozgar Yojana: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday spoke about different schemes and initiatives the state government is undertaking to help startups and job creation.

Loans from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50 lakh will be given under Sant Ravidas Swarozgar Yojana: MP CM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the conclave on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday spoke about different schemes and initiatives the state government is undertaking to help startups and job creation. "We have made Sant Ravidas Swarozgar Yojana. In this, it has been decided that loans ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50 lakh will be given to the youth who want to start their business or thier small industry. The government will guarantee five per cent interest subsidy," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said at SC-ST Business Conclave Expo-2022.

Chouhan said, that in Bhagwan Birsa Munda Swarojgar Yojna, there is Rs 50 loan will be provided and also interest subsidy will be given by the government. "We are building a Global Skill Park in Bhopal in collaboration with the Government of Singapore. In this, we will train 10,000 children every year and make arrangements that they get employment immediately," he added. (ANI)

