Computer science student made robot named 'Pathooty' to serve food newspapers in Kannur district

A 17 year old student studying in 12th standard named Mohammad Shiad, made a robot named 'Pathooty' to serve food and newspaper in the Vengad Koothuparamba. He is a student of computer science at Vengad E.K. Nayanar Memorial Govt H.S.S.

ANI | Kannur (Kerala) | Updated: 12-10-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 23:37 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17 year old student studying in 12th standard named Mohammad Shiad, made a robot named 'Pathooty' to serve food and newspaper in the Vengad Koothuparamba. He is a student of computer science at Vengad E.K. Nayanar Memorial Govt H.S.S. The food serving 'Android Pathooty' become a star in venged Koothuparamba of Kannur district, Kerala.

A robot named 'Pathooty' has arrived at the home to serve food and deliver newspapers to the rooms at Karayan thodiyil rich mehal house in venged, Koothuparamba of Kannur district. Shiad built a robot as part of a study project in school. Plastic stool, aluminium sheet, female dummy, serving plate etc. were used for the construction of the robot. He said that the operation of the robot is controlled by an ultrasonic sensor, the mobile application developed through the M I T app and Admega Micro Controller.

Shiad said that the robot can work both automatically and manually. His classmate Arjun helped in the construction. Mohammad Shiad further added that the robot is now helpful for his mother in the kitchen chores as well.

"Pathootty can easily carry 5 or 6 kg weights. I named it Pathootty as it moves after identifying the specially designed path", he added. Shiad's father said that the cost was only Rs 10,000 and many people come home to see the robot. (ANI)

