Consul General of USA calls on Andhra CM Jagan Mohan, lauds state for ranking first in GDP growth

Consul General of USA Jennifer Larson called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Amravati on Wednesday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-10-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 23:47 IST
YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy . Image Credit: ANI
Consul General of USA Jennifer Larson called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Amravati on Wednesday. Special Chief Secretary to the CM, Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Special Secretary Dr M. Hari Krishna and officers of the Consul General also participated in the interaction.

Jennifer Larson, who is on the first visit to AP after assuming her new responsibility, lauded the CM for adopting best practices in dealing with Covid pandemic despite the financial crunch the state faced. She also appreciated him for standing number one in GDP growth rate. The visiting dignitary also appreciated the working style of American Corner at Visakhapatnam.

The Chief Minister told her, "Our government has been giving high priority to education, medical and agricultural sectors." He also appealed to her to encourage investments in the state. He promised to extend all necessary support for those seeking to invest. (ANI)

