Missiles target Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan, operations not affected

At least eight missiles were fired at the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan region on Wednesday, but the attack did not result in casualties or affect the operations, sources said. The missiles fell in the vicinity of the field, security and local Kurdish sources told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 23:58 IST
Missiles target Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan, operations not affected

At least eight missiles were fired at the Khor Mor gas field in Iraq's Kurdistan region on Wednesday, but the attack did not result in casualties or affect the operations, sources said.

The missiles fell in the vicinity of the field, security and local Kurdish sources told Reuters. Khor Mor is located in the Sulaimaniya region of northern Iraq and was attacked previously. The Pearl Consortium, United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas and its affiliate, Crescent Petroleum, have the rights to exploit Khor Mor and Chemchemal, two of the biggest gas fields in Iraq.

“The attack didn’t result in any casualties, and operation is normal within the field. Investigations are ongoing by security forces at the moment,” said Lawk Ghafuri, a spokesperson for the Kurdistan regional government on Twitter. “We are now hearing four or five mortars. No damage or casualties,” said an industry source inside the Khor Mor field.

