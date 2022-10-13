Left Menu

G7 finance leaders pledge to intensify climate efforts despite war challenges

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2022 00:47 IST
Finance leaders from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies pledged on Wednesday to increase emissions reductions efforts and climate support for developing countries despite energy cost and security challenges prompted by Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Facing these challenges, we will not compromise on, but rather intensify our efforts to meet our climate goals, including an accelerated, clean, just and sustainable energy transition that also strengthens energy security," G7 finance ministers and central bank governors said in a statement after meeting in Washington.

