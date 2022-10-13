North Pacific Industrial Coatings chooses ELGi to save on power

ELGi North America, a subsidiary of city-based ELGi Equipments Ltd, on Wednesday said the company's air compressor EG 200V-125 has been selected by US-based North Pacific Industrial Coatings to support its blasting and painting operations. The new compressor provided by ELGi North America would be a reliable source of compressed air and enable North Pacific Industrial Coatings to save about one lakh kW units a year.

North Pacific Industrial Coatings has specifically selected the ELGi EG Series on account of its low energy cost, performance under extreme conditions and higher reliability, said a press release from ELGi Equipments Ltd.

''Compressed air is critical to our blasting operation at coatings, and we wanted to pursue new equipment that would be more reliable,'' said production manager of North Pacific Industrial Coatings Roger Moshier said.

The entire process of installing the new EG200V-125 was completed in a day and the new compressor reduced power consumption by varying the motor speed, eliminating frequent load-unload cycles, the release added.

