Left Menu

North Pacific Industrial Coatings chooses ELGi to save on power

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 13-10-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 00:45 IST
North Pacific Industrial Coatings chooses ELGi to save on power
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ELGi North America, a subsidiary of city-based ELGi Equipments Ltd, on Wednesday said the company's air compressor EG 200V-125 has been selected by US-based North Pacific Industrial Coatings to support its blasting and painting operations. The new compressor provided by ELGi North America would be a reliable source of compressed air and enable North Pacific Industrial Coatings to save about one lakh kW units a year.

North Pacific Industrial Coatings has specifically selected the ELGi EG Series on account of its low energy cost, performance under extreme conditions and higher reliability, said a press release from ELGi Equipments Ltd.

''Compressed air is critical to our blasting operation at coatings, and we wanted to pursue new equipment that would be more reliable,'' said production manager of North Pacific Industrial Coatings Roger Moshier said.

The entire process of installing the new EG200V-125 was completed in a day and the new compressor reduced power consumption by varying the motor speed, eliminating frequent load-unload cycles, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovic would be welcome - Tiley; Soccer-Hay quits as New Zealand coach after World Cup miss and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022