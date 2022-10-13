Haryana govt to give cash incentives to unanimously elected panchayats

The Haryana government will give cash incentives to the unanimously elected panchayats in the upcoming polls to the Panchayati Raj Institutions, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

A statement said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has accorded approval to a proposal regarding the same.

''The Haryana government will incentivise the unanimously elected Panchayats, Sarpanches, Panches, Members Zila Parishad and Members Panchayat Samiti contesting for Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) scheduled (in first phase) for October 30 and November 2,'' the statement said.

''As per the approval, incentive money of Rs 50,000 and Rs 5 lakh respectively would be given to every unanimously elected Panch and Sarpanch. While an amount of Rs 11 lakh would be given in case where the entire Panchayat is elected unanimously,'' it said.

Besides this, incentive money of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, would be given to every unanimously elected Member Zila Parishad and Member Panchayat Samiti.

The scheme of giving incentives to unanimously elected Panchayats Sarpanches, Panches, Members Zila Parishad and Members Panchayat Samiti would build an atmosphere of social harmony and integration in the villages, the statement added.

The first phase of Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis polls will be held in nine of the 22 districts of Haryana on October 30 and that of Sarpanches and Panches of Gram Panchayats on November 2.

While the polls in the first phase were to be held in 10 of the 22 districts, the panchayat elections in Fatehabad district were later deferred till further orders in view of the November 3 by-poll to the Adampur assembly constituency in the neighbouring Hisar district.

