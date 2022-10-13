Soren kicks off 2nd phase of doorstep welfare scheme

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren kicked off the second phase of his government's ambitious outreach programme from Giridih on Wednesday, promising to take welfare schemes to the doorstep of beneficiaries.

Soren distributed assets worth Rs 976.56 crore among 5.22 lac beneficiaries of various programmes, besides inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 48 schemes.

The programme, 'Aapke Adhikar, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' (your rights, your government, at your door), will be conducted in two parts -- from October 12-22 and from November 1-14 -- to mark the completion of three years of the JMM-led government this December.

''The scheme will be monitored by a portal this time and information from all districts, collected through panchayats, will be uploaded on it on a daily basis,'' Soren said while addressing a gathering at Giridh.

''Its progress will be reviewed every week. I will review the disposal of cases and its outcome personally,'' he said.

In the first phase of the initiative that was launched on Statehood Day on November 15 last year, such camps were organised in 6,000 panchayats and 99 per cent of the cases were disposed of, Soren said.

In 2021, a total of 6,867 camps were organised and out of 35.94 lac applications, 35.56 lac applications were disposed of. Around 42,000 applications are under process, an official statement said.

The second phase is dedicated to the beneficiaries who have been left out in the first phase. This time, the panchayats will be focused where camps could not be organised in the first phase.

The initiative aims at processing applications related to welfare schemes on the spot so that villagers start receiving benefits at the earliest.

Under the programme, applications will be received under schemes like Jharkhand State Food Security Scheme for green ration cards, Savitribai Phule Kishori Samridhi Yojana, Chief Minister's Livestock Development Scheme, Sarvajan Pension Yojana, Kisan Credit Card and other schemes.

