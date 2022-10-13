Jamiat delegation demands strict action from Delhi Police against "hate speech"

A delegation of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind led by its general secretary Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi on Wednesday met Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Deepender Pathak at Delhi Police headquarters. According to an official release, the delegation demanded action against BJP MP Parvesh Varma and MLA Nandkishore Gurjar and others for their alleged "hate speech" against the Muslim community on October 9.

They also submitted a memorandum to the police official in this regard and sought strict action against those involved in the organization of the meeting. "A Delegation of @JamiatUlama_in met Spl CP L&O @Dependra_Pathak & submitted a memorandum signed by JUH President @mahmoodAmadani about the recent incident of hate speeches against the Muslim community made by BJP MP Parvesh Varma & other religious leaders in NE Delhi on Oct 9," tweeted Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.

The release stated that Pathak conveyed that he is already aware of the incident and has taken note of it. "He has also mentioned, the probe is already initiated in this regard and we are collecting pieces of evidence, particularly video clips and looking into the matter," said the release.

The delegation included Maulana Hakeemudding Qasmi, Advocate Noorullah, Maulana Gayyur Qasmi, Maulana Azeemullah, Mashhood Alam, Maulana Muazzam Arifi. (ANI)

