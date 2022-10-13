BJD announces candidate for Dhamnagar assembly bypoll
The Biju Janta Dal announced its candidate for the upcoming by-election in the Dhamnagar assembly constituency on Wednesday. Party president Naveen Patnaik nominated Abanti Das, block chairman Tihidi as its candidate. Das has long grassroots experience as she was actively involved in Mission Shakti Self Help Groups (SHGs).
Earlier on Wednesday, Congress named Baba Harekrushna Sethi as its candidate for Dhamnagar. Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has already announced the Suryavanshi Suraj Sthitaprajana the son of Bishnu Sethi, BJP MLA after whose death, the assembly seat fell vacant, as its candidate for the by-election.
Dhamnagar by-election, scheduled to be held on November 3, fell vacant after BJP sitting MLA and deputy leader of the opposition in State Assembly Bishnu Sethi's death. The counting of votes will take place on November 6. (ANI)
