Saudi Arabia rejects statements critical of OPEC+ oil cut

Saudi Arabia rejected as "not based on facts" statements criticising the kingdom after an OPEC+ decision last week to cut its oil production target despite U.S. objections.

The OPEC+ decision was unanimous and took into account the balance of supply and demand and was aimed at curbing market volatility, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

