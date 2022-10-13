Saudi Arabia rejects statements critical of OPEC+ oil cut
Saudi Arabia rejected as "not based on facts" statements criticising the kingdom after an OPEC+ decision last week to cut its oil production target despite U.S. objections.
The OPEC+ decision was unanimous and took into account the balance of supply and demand and was aimed at curbing market volatility, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
