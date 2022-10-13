Woman dies in clash between Moradabad cops, villagers

After a woman was shot dead in a clash between Moradabad Police and the people of Bharatpur village in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand, a UP Police official said that the matter is being investigated. He added that they are in contact with the Uttarakhand Police. Protests had broken out on Wednesday following the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Additional director general of police, Bareilly, Rajkumar said that a team of police had gone on a search operation for a wanted criminal following which they were taken hostage and were fired upon. "Two of our personnel are critically injured and they are undergoing treatment. We are investigating the matter. We are in contact with the Uttarakhand Police," he said.

As per the Uttarakhand Police earlier yesterday, the police had gone there to arrest a criminal carrying reward of Rs 50,000. Deputy Inspector General of Police Moradabad, Shalabh Mathur said that the weapons of the police team which reached to search for the criminal were seized after they were taken hostage.

"The accused is a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000. He escaped from there (Bharatpur village). When our police team reached, they were taken hostage & their weapons were snatched," the DIG said. "Our five police personnel got injured and they are undergoing treatment. Uttarkhand police confirmed that a woman has died in this incident," he added.

Uttarakhand Police said they will take fair and legal action in this matter. (ANI)

