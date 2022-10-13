Left Menu

Britain's Ofgem to urge public to reduce energy usage - FT

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-10-2022 10:09 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 10:08 IST
Britain's Ofgem to urge public to reduce energy usage - FT
Representative image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's energy regulator Ofgem will on Thursday urge consumers to reduce their energy usage "where possible", the Financial Times reported, less than a week after climate minister Graham Stuart said that the country would not ask its people to use less energy.

The energy regulator's move would come as it prepares to launch a campaign to help households reduce their electricity and gas usage, the FT said.

Senior Cabinet Office Minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday it was "extremely unlikely" Britain would have planned power cuts over winter, responding to a warning from National Grid that the country could face blackouts if it cannot import enough energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022