Russia to use own nuclear fuel at Zaporizhzhia plant - Rosenergoatom
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-10-2022 10:17 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 10:16 IST
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant will switch to Russian nuclear fuel after it has used up its current reserves, Russia's TASS state news agency reported on Thursday, citing an official with Russia's nuclear power operator Rosenergoatom.
"The fuel that is in operation will be used up ... ours will be used in the future," TASS cited Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the general director of Rosenergoatom as saying.
