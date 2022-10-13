PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express from Himachal's Una

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Vande Bharat Express from Una railway station today during his visit to the mountain state. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur were also present on the occasion.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), running from Amb Andaura to New Delhi, it is the fourth Vande Bharat train that has been introduced in the country and is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in shorter duration. It accelerates to 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds. The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel.

Heralding a new era of comfortable and enhanced rail travel experience, the new Vande Bharat Express is now ready for a commercial run today. This is the fourth Vande Bharat train in the country, the other three being run between New Delhi - Varanasi and New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and between Gandhinagar and Mumbai.

According to Railways, the new Vande Bharat trains have improved features including reclining seats, automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras, on-demand content with wifi Facility, three-hour battery backup and GPS systems to make travelling safer and more comfortable. The Integral Coach Factory has set a target of manufacturing 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023.

It also has a photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system in the roof-mounted package unit (RMPU) for air purification. Vande Bharat Express is a new-age train redefining passenger travelling in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)