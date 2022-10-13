Left Menu

Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet flight detects smoke mid-air, DGCA orders detailed probe

A SpiceJet aircraft on Wednesday landed safely at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after smoke was detected in the cockpit, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 11:55 IST
Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet flight detects smoke mid-air, DGCA orders detailed probe
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A SpiceJet aircraft on Wednesday landed safely at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after smoke was detected in the cockpit, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed. The plane, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft VT-SQB (Goa- Hyderabad) was carrying over 86 people onboard, and they landed safely at the airport and disembarked through the emergency exit. However, one passenger sustained minor scratches on the feet while leaving the aircraft.

The aircraft landed safely and passengers disembarked at the L1 taxiway through the emergency exit. One passenger sustained minor scratches on the feet while leaving from the plane, DGCA said adding that all passengers disembarked safely. The DGCA has ordered a detailed probe into the incident.

The pilot of flight SG 3735 noticed smoke and alerted the Air Traffic Controller (ATC), who in turn alerted the ground staff. The plane made a safe landing on Wednesday night, the DGCA spokesperson said. "SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Goa to Hyderabad landed safely at its destination on October 12 after smoke was detected in the cabin during descent. Passengers were safely disembarked," SpiceJet's spokesperson said.

In recent incidents, serious safety issues have been reported including cracks in the windshield, water seepage in the Mumbai Jabalpur flight, failure of fuel indicator and fire in the engine of a Patna-bound flight from Delhi. SpiceJet is facing a lot of criticism regarding safety reasons. The recent incidents with SpiceJet have made passengers question the safety of the airlines. In fact, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed SpiceJet to operate only 50 per cent of flights for its summer schedule. SpiceJet assured the passengers that this will not affect their flight services. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022