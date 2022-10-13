EXCLUSIVE-Ukraine nuclear chief denounces Russian claim that plant needs Russian fuel
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-10-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 12:43 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The head of Ukraine's state nuclear energy company on Thursday decried as "fake news" Russian assertions that the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is in need of Russian fuel.
Energoatom chief Petro Kotin, speaking in a Reuters interview, said there are fresh fuel supplies in storage at the six-reactor plant, the largest in Europe.
"Just to prepare for this transfer from one supplier to another you need about three years. So they (Russia) call tell this fake news," Kotin said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine 'sham' referendum results point to Russia annexation
India's approach to Ukraine conflict will continue to be human-centric: UN envoy Kamboj
NSA Sullivan, Jaishankar discuss US-India strategic partnership, Ukraine war
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine 'sham' referendum results point to Russia annexation