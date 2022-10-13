Dutch gas grid operator Gasunie says Brunsbuettel LNG hub to be ready in 2026
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 13-10-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 12:49 IST
- Country:
- Guyana
Dutch gas grid operator Gasunie said its German subsidiary has signed deals related to the development of a new LNG terminal at Brunsbuettel with 8 billion cubic meters of capacity, due to be completed by 2026.
In a statement, Gasunie said that CS Gas North SA would build the terminal near Hamburg, and that ConocoPhilips, Ineos, and RWE Supply & Trading have been signed as initial customers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ineos
- German
- Brunsbuettel
- Dutch
- Hamburg
Advertisement
ALSO READ
German minister rejects nuclear plant extension beyond winter
Eurozone yields hit multi-year highs, German real yield turns briefly positive
Germany does not accept "sham" referendums, Scholz tells Ukraine's Zelenskiy
German agencies fear Nord Stream 1 may be unusable forever - Tagesspiegel
Soccer-German title race must be more competitive to attract global fans - Bundesliga chief