Dutch gas grid operator Gasunie says Brunsbuettel LNG hub to be ready in 2026

Dutch gas grid operator Gasunie said its German subsidiary has signed deals related to the development of a new LNG terminal at Brunsbuettel with 8 billion cubic meters of capacity, due to be completed by 2026.

In a statement, Gasunie said that CS Gas North SA would build the terminal near Hamburg, and that ConocoPhilips, Ineos, and RWE Supply & Trading have been signed as initial customers.

