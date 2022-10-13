Left Menu

Maha: 'Conflict tiger' that killed 13 persons captured in Gadchiroli

It was tranquilised and captured from Wadsa forest range on Thursday morning, he informed.It has been sent to Gorewada rescue centre in Nagpur, some 183 kilometres from here, for rehabilitation, the official added.Generally, tigers that attack humans apart from circumstances like defending cubs or trying to save ones own life are referred to as conflict tigers.

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 13-10-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 13:00 IST
Maha: 'Conflict tiger' that killed 13 persons captured in Gadchiroli
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra forest department on Thursday tranquilised and captured 'conflict tiger' CT-1 after it had killed 13 persons in Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts in the state's Vidarbha region, an official said.

The tiger was moving in Wadsa forest range here in Gadchiroli and was becoming a threat to human lives, he added.

''The tiger had killed six persons in Wadsa, four in Bhandara and three in Brahmapuri forest range in Chandrapur district. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Nagpur had, in a meeting on October 4, directed that conflict tiger CT-1 be captured,'' he said.

''Accordingly, the Tadoba Tiger Rescue team, the Rapid Response Teams of Chandrapur, Navegaon-Nagzira and other units worked on war-footing to capture the tiger. It was tranquilised and captured from Wadsa forest range on Thursday morning,'' he informed.

It has been sent to Gorewada rescue centre in Nagpur, some 183 kilometres from here, for rehabilitation, the official added.

Generally, tigers that attack humans apart from circumstances like defending cubs or trying to save one's own life are referred to as conflict tigers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022