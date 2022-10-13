Left Menu

Irish energy minister does not expect EU gas price cap next week

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 13-10-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 13:03 IST
Irish energy minister does not expect EU gas price cap next week
Eamon Ryan Image Credit: Twitter(@EamonRyan)
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland's energy minister said on Thursday he did not expect a price cap on gas used in power generation to be agreed by the European Union next week.

"Certainly not next week. I wouldn't rule it out but not immediately because there are huge potential adverse consequences and I don't think there will be agreement on that next week," Eamon Ryan told the Newstalk radio station.

The bloc's energy policy chief said after a meeting of EU energy ministers on Wednesday that the European Commission did not yet know if it had sufficient support among member states to include the measure in proposals next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022