Dutch gas grid operator Gasunie says Brunsbuettel LNG hub to be ready in 2026

"The construction of this LNG terminal will help reduce dependence on gas from Russia," Gasunie said. The German government took several steps toward developing the Brunsbuettel project in March, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 13-10-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 13:10 IST
Gasunie Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Dutch gas grid operator Gasunie said its German subsidiary has signed deals related to the development of a new LNG terminal at Brunsbuettel with 8 billion cubic meters of throughput capacity, due to be completed by 2026.

In a statement, Gasunie said that CS Gas North SA would build the terminal near Hamburg, and that ConocoPhilips, Ineos, and RWE Supply & Trading have been signed as initial customers. "The construction of this LNG terminal will help reduce dependence on gas from Russia," Gasunie said.

The German government took several steps toward developing the Brunsbuettel project in March, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. No price estimate was given for the project, but previous forecasts were that it would cost $500 million. Earlier this year Gasunie brought into operation an 8 bcm floating LNG terminal at Eemshaven, near Groningen, Netherlands, and expanded capacity at the Gate Terminal in Rotterdam to 16 bcm.

The Brunsbuettel terminal is intended to eventually also become a hydrogen hub, Gasunie said on Thursday.

