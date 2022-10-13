CGT's energy branch calls for extension of strike to whole sector

The FNME-CGT trade union, amid the heart of the weeks-long strike in refineries and depots disrupting petrol supply in France, called on Thursday for the industrial action to be extended to the energy sector as a whole.

It said, in addition to ongoing strikes at refineries and petrol storage sites, walkouts were also underway at five of EDF's nuclear reactors while an Engie gas storage facility also remained on strike.

