Left Menu

Russian rouble moves away from over three-month low vs dollar

The rouble moved away from a more than three-month low against the dollar on Thursday, strengthening back past the 64 mark, with Russian markets still buffeted by geopolitics as the conflict in Ukraine continued.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-10-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 13:10 IST
Russian rouble moves away from over three-month low vs dollar
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The rouble moved away from a more than three-month low against the dollar on Thursday, strengthening back past the 64 mark, with Russian markets still buffeted by geopolitics as the conflict in Ukraine continued. At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 1.2% stronger against the dollar at 63.68, pulling away from a low of 64.9275 hit on Wednesday, its weakest point since July 6.

It had gained 0.5% to trade at 62.46 versus the euro . It had shed 0.4% against the yuan to 8.71 . The rouble is the world's best-performing currency this year, supported by capital controls and slumping imports after Western governments unloaded hefty sanctions on Russia, while scores of foreign companies paused operations in the country.

Recent escalation in Ukraine is likely to weigh on risk appetite, analysts have said. Promsvyazbank analysts attributed the rouble's gains on Thursday to some overheating in the market and some participants' tendency to lock in short-term profits.

The rouble has been weakening in recent sessions due to the reduced supply of foreign currency from export-focused firms, who will only begin preparing for this month's tax payment period from next week, Banki.ru Chief Analyst Bogdan Zvarich said. Investors were also keeping an eye on U.S. consumer price data, due later on Thursday, that could shed light on the pace of Federal Reserve policy tightening.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.5% at $92.9 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.1% to 965.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was unchanged at 1,951.8 points. SPB Exchange, following on from rival Moscow Exchange, late on Wednesday said it would exclude trading of Meta Platforms Inc. securities after the U.S. company was added to financial monitoring agency Rosfinmonitoring's list of "terrorists and extremists".

For Russian equities guide see For Russian treasury bonds see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022