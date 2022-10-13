Left Menu

Maha: 'Conflict tiger' that killed 13 persons captured in Gadchiroli

The tiger had killed 13 persons - six in Wadsa, four in Bhandara district and three in Brahmapuri forest range in Chandrapur district - from December last year, the official said, adding that the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Wildlife Nagpur had, in a meeting on October 4, directed that this conflict tiger be captured.

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 13-10-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 13:36 IST
A tiger that had killed 13 persons in three districts of Vidarbha region in Maharashtra over the past 10 months, was captured on Thursday by the forest department in Gadchiroli district of the state, an official said.

The tiger named 'CT-1' was moving in the Wadsa forest range in Gadchiroli and was becoming a threat to human lives, he said. ''The tiger had killed 13 persons - six in Wadsa, four in Bhandara district and three in Brahmapuri forest range in Chandrapur district - from December last year,'' the official said, adding that the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Nagpur had, in a meeting on October 4, directed that this ''conflict tiger'' be captured. ''Accordingly, the Tadoba Tiger Rescue team, the Rapid Response Teams of Chandrapur, Navegaon-Nagzira and other units worked on war-footing to capture the tiger. It was tranquilised and captured from Wadsa forest range on Thursday morning,'' the official said.

The captured animal has been sent to Gorewada rescue centre in Nagpur, some 183 kilometres from here, for rehabilitation.

Generally, tigers that attack humans apart from circumstances like defending cubs or trying to save one's own life are referred to as conflict tigers.

